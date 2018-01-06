THE bright sweeping crescents and symmetrical streets were the perfect Georgian antidote to the twisting underworld of Medieval Edinburgh.

But although the New Town in Edinburgh was built with equality in mind, it soon became synonymous with the elite in Enlightenment Edinburgh.

With houses now topping £1 million in the sought-after residential quarter, the New Town was designated a Unesco World Heritage Site in 1995.

And as the 250th anniversary of James Craig’s plan for the area was marked last year, corners of the district considered a masterpiece of city planning are finding a new lease of life.

The New Town is the responsibility of the Edinburgh World Heritage Trust, which polices the Unesco site.

Its director, Adam Wilkinson, said they were “optimistic” about the future of the New Town.

“Our priorities for the future are first, to make sure our unique architectural heritage is properly conserved for the people of this city,” he said.

“While the overall state of conservation is reasonable, residents and businesses do need to ensure they properly care for, and maintain their properties, as our data shows that the effects of neglect and climate change are taking a toll on many buildings.”

Just a few years ago, firms began moving out of Charlotte Square’s largely antiquated townhouses for the bright modern developments along Lothian Road and out of town.

Businesses fell out of love with the Georgian buildings which are in need of repair and difficult to upgrade with modern technology, heating and lighting systems.

But now the square, home to the Edinburgh International Book Festival, is enjoying something of a renaissance.

The square, named after Queen Charlotte, the German wife of King George III, is being revamped by international property developer, Fordell Estates Limited.

The company bought up properties including the former National Trust Building in a move to reinstate it as Edinburgh’s pre-eminent business address.

It now has a managed estate of 21 properties. The latest tenant is a group thought to be the world’s first private investors members club for those ready to back the cultivation of the prized black winter truffle.

The overall enterprise aims to be the catalyst for 1,000 jobs coming to the Square.

Nick Ball of Corran Properties, which manages the estate on behalf of Fordell, said: “The custodianship and redevelopment of the properties within the Charlotte Square Collection has been, and continues to be, a privilege.

“We will continue to refurbish and upgrade the properties to ensure that the architectural heritage is respected within a modern and sustainable context. “We understand that the value lies in the quality and the character of the buildings and the Square itself.”

Mr Wilkinson said work was under way with Edinburgh City Council to protect the area for visitors and residents.

He said: “There are a number of large-scale public realm improvement projects on the go at the moment – from Picardy Place, to George Street and on to Melville Crescent.

“This requires vision, and a co-ordinated approach that reduces congestion, helps local businesses, favours pedestrians and respects the beauty and quality of the New Town’s design and layout. Finally, we need to ensure that the growth in the visitor economy benefits everyone, including residents and local businesses in the New Town. We need to improve way-finding in the city, so visitors are able to explore the New Town more easily.

“But we also need to ensure that the effects of the exponential growth in visitor numbers – for example the growth in short-term holiday rentals, is properly managed and regulated.”

Architecture was a key aspect of the Enlightenment movement which swept Europe in the second half of the 18th century and the New Town became an expression of Edinburgh’s status.

Craig’s plan included two squares at the eastern and western limits of the New Town. St Andrew Square, to the east, was completed in 1781.

Robert Adam was commissioned to design Charlotte Square to the west and it was completed in 1820.

While finance and commerce is the beating heart of Charlotte Square in the 21st century, it has also been the home of illustrious and well-heeled Scots who have made their mark on the world – not least the First Minister who lives at No 6 but has moved out temporarily as Bute House undergoes essential repairs.