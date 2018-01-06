ALLY McCoist has backed the campaign to save Irn-Bru as its makers prepare to launch a new reduced-sugar version.

The former Rangers and Scotland star told of his outrage that Scotland’s “other national drink” will be produced with less than 50 per cent of its regular sugar content later this month.

Fans are said to be stockpiling the drink before the change and a petition has been launched to save the traditional recipe which has been signed by more than 20,000 people.

