ALLY McCoist has backed the campaign to save Irn-Bru as its makers prepare to launch a new reduced-sugar version.
The former Rangers and Scotland star told of his outrage that Scotland’s “other national drink” will be produced with less than 50 per cent of its regular sugar content later this month.
Fans are said to be stockpiling the drink before the change and a petition has been launched to save the traditional recipe which has been signed by more than 20,000 people.
AG Barr, the maker of Irn-Bru, claims that most people will not taste the difference when the fizzy drink’s reduced-sugar recipe is introduced. It issued a statement saying that the drink would still have four teaspoons of sugar per can.
But McCoist told a Talksport radio show: “The west of Scotland public in particular will not be having this.
“What are they trying to do? They are trying to take the sugar away from Irn-Bru. It is the best hangover cure.
“We are not talking about having a can every half hour. Everything in moderation.
“We have to save Irn Bru.”
Irn-Bru’s “secret recipe” was introduced by AG Barr in 1901.
The company has been grappling with a shift in consumer tastes towards low-sugar drinks as well as the implementation of a sugar tax to combat obesity, due to be introduced in April.
A spokesman for AG Barr said that in taste tests “nine out of ten regular Irn-Bru drinkers told us we had a good or excellent taste match”.
