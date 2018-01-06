PEERS have been accused of “lording it up” after it was revealed more than 2000 traditional afternoon teas were purchased at the House of Lords last year.

Lords tucked into a host of taxpayer-subsidised treats including Indian tea, scones with jam and cream and assorted cakes and pastries.

It comes after figures showed more than £70,000 was splashed on booze at the upper house in the run-up to Christmas 2016.

SNP MSP Tom Arthur said it was clear “the only thing these unelected peers are interested in doing is lording it up in the heavily subsidised Westminster bars and restaurants”.

He added: “Rather than actually doing any work on their visits to the office, they treat themselves to afternoon teas and bottles of champagne in a lifestyle that most people could only dream of. And it is all being done at our expense, with the subsidy last year totalling £1.2 million.

“The House of Lords is an affront to democracy, and it is frankly embarrassing for us all that these £300-a-day, unelected peers are lawmakers in any 21st century country.

“The archaic, undemocratic and wasteful institution’s time has come – it should be shut down for good.”

Figures released to Mr Arthur under Freedom of Information laws show 259 bottles of House of Lords Champagne NV were purchased in its bars and restaurants last year, as well as 113 Strawberry and Creams.

But a House of Lords spokesman branded his comments “unfair”.

He said: “The House of Lords is a busy and effective second chamber, and all food and drink purchased from the House of Lords is sold above cost price.

“Last session, members tabled 5,600 amendments to improve legislation and asked the Government over 7,000 written questions. In the same period, Lords committees produced 170 reports.

“The unpredictable nature of sittings of the House, and periods where the House doesn’t sit and so revenue is not generated, make avoiding a catering subsidy difficult.

“We also pay all staff at least the London Living Wage. We are proud to do so but it means our costs are higher than some commercial restaurants.

“Despite this, the House of Lords catering subsidy has been reduced by 32 per cent in cash terms since 2007 and we are working hard to reduce the subsidy even further.”