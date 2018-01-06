TRAVEL firms will have the busiest day of the year today as thousands of people book trips after returning to work following the festive period.
Experts say many people will use the first weekend of the year to plan trips so they have something to look forward to in 2018.
Thomas Cook is preparing to take more than double the normal number of bookings this weekend.
Greece and Cyprus are among the most popular destinations as UK holidaymakers seek a sunshine getaway.
After recovering well last year, Turkey is set to return as one of the nation’s favourite holiday locations with inquiries up by nearly a quarter yearon-year since Christmas Day, Thomas Cook said.
For long-haul bookings, Cuba, Mexico and the US are tipped to perform strongly.
Thomas Cook UK managing director Chris Mottershead said: “Going back to work after the extended Christmas break can be tough enough but combined with the stormy weather it’s no wonder Brits want something to look forward to.
“We expect to take double the bookings of a normal weekend this coming weekend as holidaymakers move quickly to make sure they get their next dose of sunshine in the diary.”
Mr Mottershead added: “Having taken notice of the value and peace of mind that booking with a tour operator offers, combined with a new breed of design hotels and resorts to choose from, we think more millennials and families will go for a more traditional package.”
