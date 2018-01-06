THE Crown’s portrayal of a bullied Prince Charles sleeping beneath a broken window in a Scottish boarding school is “absolutely preposterous”, a schoolmate has claimed.
The popular Netflix drama depicts the heir to the throne being ostracised and tormented at a freezing and dilapidated version of Gordonstoun School, near Elgin. Retired civil servant Hugh Lamont said the drama bears “no resemblance whatsoever” to the school he attended with Charles in the early 1960s.
“It was actually a very happy school and I think most people enjoyed it,” he told BBC Radio Scotland.
Loading article content
“The Crown made it look like some form of correctional institution and it was just totally wrong.”
Mr Lamont called into question an oft-repeated claim that Charles called Gordonstoun “Colditz in kilts” – likening it to the Nazi PoW camp.
He acknowledged that pupils were subjected to cold showers and early morning runs, but said bullying and physical violence were “very unusual”.
“The thing in The Crown where he had to sleep under a broken window is absolutely preposterous,” he said.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?