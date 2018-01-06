CALLS for a Hillsborough-style inquiry into police behaviour during the miners’ strike have been “ignored” by the Scottish Government, it has been claimed.
Critics accused ministers of treating former miners with “contempt” and branded their silence “an absolute disgrace”.
Campaigners want a review of the convictions of nearly 500 Scottish miners during the 1984-85 dispute, amid claims they were politically motivated and unsafe.
Scottish Labour MSP Neil Findlay and representatives from the National Union of Mineworkers met with Justice Secretary Michael Matheson in December 2016 to discuss the issue.
They said he pledged to look into the issue – but has not responded more than a year later.
Mr Findlay said: “Michael Matheson is treating former miners with contempt. It is an absolute disgrace.
“We need a Hillsborough-style inquiry into police actions during the 1984-85 miners’ strike.
“Almost 500 Scottish striking miners were convicted – a higher proportion than in England and Wales.
“The SNP government should be taking the lead to seek justice for the communities affected by the strike – not ignore them.”
But a spokesman for the Scottish Government said: “We have already made clear that the main source of injustice felt by miners was the actions of the then-UK government and it is for them to answer claims of political interference.
“That is why the Justice Secretary wrote to the Home Secretary calling for an independent investigation into the claims being made.
“The Scottish Government has been considering a number of legal and procedural questions which have emerged around this matter and the Justice Secretary has informed parliament that he will confirm his decision on a way forward in due course.”
