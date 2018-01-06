Donald Trump has unleashed a new tirade against his critics, dismissing allegations he is unfit to be president and proclaiming himself to be a “very stable genius”.

The US president hit back after an explosive account of life at the White House claimed he never intended to enter the Oval Office and his staff believed he was not fit to hold high office.

Now that Russian collusion, after one year of intense study, has proven to be a total hoax on the American public, the Democrats and their lapdogs, the Fake News Mainstream Media, are taking out the old Ronald Reagan playbook and screaming mental stability and intelligence….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

The publication of Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House by Michael Wolff has already provoked a very public rift with his former strategist, Steve Bannon, who was one of the main sources of the book.

