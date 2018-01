Concerns are growing for the financial health of department store House of Fraser after the retailer confirmed it is seeking a reduction in some of its rents.

A spokeswoman for the company said it has contacted some landlords asking for “their support”, ahead of the publication of its Christmas trading performance.

But a source told the Guardian the chain was not planning to close any of its branches, but instead reduce the size of its stores by around a third over 10 years by getting rid of top floors or basements.

