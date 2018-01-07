NICOLA Sturgeon has promised to forge closer trade links between Scotland and Europe's leading capital cities despite Brexit.

She said the Scottish Government would open new trade centres in Berlin, Paris and Brussels.

These "hubs" will seek to promote Scottish trade and investment opportunities in the European capitals.

Sturgeon's pledge came at the start of what is scheduled to be the UK's final full year in the EU, with Brexit set for March 29, 2019. The First Minister said the Scottish Government would continue to promote its links with other EU nations during the UK's involvement in Brexit negotiations.

Sturgeon made the pledge as she set out her policy agenda for 2018. She also highlighted a £65 million international centre of manufacturing expertise is to be built near Glasgow Airport. The National Manufacturing Institute for Scotland will provide support for businesses throughout the country, and aims to attract investment.

Sturgeon said the Government would also press ahead with its plans for a national investment bank for Scotland.

Writing in the Sunday Herald, Sturgeon said: "We will continue to support business – ground will be broken on the new National Manufacturing Institute for Scotland; new trade hubs will open in Berlin and Paris, our Brussels base will be expanded; and plans to establish a new Scottish National Investment Bank will be progressed."

She said the Scottish Government would also invest in electric vehicles, as part of an environmentally-friendly energy policy.

Her Government would also make progress on delivering a new Scottish welfare system, she vowed.

She also pledged to improve support for carers. The First Minister also reaffirmed that minimum pricing for alcohol will be introduced on May 1.

"Our new social security service will help those in need to access the support they are entitled to, with dignity and respect," said Sturgeon. "We will also begin to deliver a new package of support for young carers and prepare to take over from the UK Government responsibility for the assessment and payment of disability benefits. Minimum pricing for alcohol – now seen as a model for other countries to follow – will be introduced as just one of the measures we are taking to tackle health inequalities."