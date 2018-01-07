WELCOME to the city centre of the future where festivals roll right through the year, pop-up restaurants, bars and markets throng the streets, high street stores are showrooms where you can quiz the experts and try out goods before ordering online, there are community hang-outs with cafes and activities on tap, and there's yoga in the main square.

The streets are also full of greenery to combat pollution while inter-generational housing developments, co-working spaces, studios and galleries jostle for room alongside micro-businesses and start-ups.

If may seem fanciful but urban experts claim cities are set for these radical change as high street retailers, suffering from the pressures of online shopping and rising costs, lose their dominance and people look to them to provide experiences rather than goods.

The predictions come as concerns grow about the death of the UK's major retailers. Late on Friday it was announced that House of Fraser, one of the UK's biggest department store chains, was seeking to slash its rent bill, stoking fears that it could struggle to survive.

In 2016 shock waves resounded as BHS went under and last month it was claimed by the insolvency advisory company Begbies Traynor that almost 45,000 retailers were facing "financial distress", with established giants like Toys R Us facing potential administration and insurers withdrawing or reducing credit cover for well-known brands such as Poundland and Maplin.

Even apparent success stories such as Next, reporting sales increases of 1.5 per cent over the Christmas period, camouflaged an in-store sales drop of six per cent, with online at double that responsible for the overall boost.

The Scottish Annual Business Statistics, published by the Scottish Government in August, revealed there were 6,400 fewer retail jobs and 185 fewer retail stores in Scotland over the year – the industry has shrunk by 16,400 over the past eight years, while the number of stores has fallen by over 1800 since 2010.

Figures from the Scottish Retail Consortium show that footfall has continued to fall for over six months with the shop vacancy rate now rising to 10.5 per cent, over a point above the UK average. David Lonsdale, director of the SRC described the results, which affect high street shops, shopping centres and retail parks, as "dreary". He added:"Retailers are caught in a maelstrom consisting of profound structural, economic and regulatory change." But he insisted retailers were looking to innovate and upskill to meet the challenges.

Brian Evans, architect and Head of Urbanism at Glasgow School of Art, said that although Brexit may be skewing recent figures a "paradigm shift" was taking place, which would change the face of city centres of the future.

Predictions last decade that we would live and work remotely have proved to be a myth. It is thought 70 per cent of Scots already live in towns and cities of more than 10,000 with this number expected to continue to rise.

Evans, who was part of the team responsible for the development of Glasgow's Buchanan Street, said people still valued "face time" in both work and social lives with the city now operating as an "experience economy", with culture and entertainment at its core.

"Retail will remain to be an important element but it will not be predominant," he added, claiming businesses understanding societal changes were most likely to prosper.

"John Lewis is a good example of a retailer integrating online and offline experiences," he said. "In the store you are met by helpful staff who advise you and then you order online and get it delivered to your door. Waterstones is another. It has reinvented the high street book shop, diversifying to get people into the store and keeping them there.

"The other successes here are the at the micro end – it's the small independent cafes or businesses who seek places off the main drag and trade on word of mouth. It's about the hipster experience. They are agile and adaptable."

Living spaces, studios and start-ups would also move in, with a need to redefine the value of city centre property and rental rates as well as planning rules, he said. "We will see the re-greening of our city, which absorbs pollution, reduced traffic and more beautiful streets. In terms of the futures of our city centres I'm quite optimistic about it. It's the smaller towns that face greater challenges."

Diarmaid Lawlor, an expert in urban planning from national agency Architecture and Design Scotland, agreed that the future of city centres was "multi-use" – places to shop, eat, work and play. Empty shop fronts could be transformed into "innovation centres" he said, providing support to start-ups or social and creative enterprises.

"High streets and town centres remain social spaces," he said. "Increasingly, they are programmed. Take winter festivals in Scotland or Edinburgh book festival, or the science festival. These events locate in high streets because they are popular places to be. As these spaces are programmed more for events, the ecosystem of how retailers work with and around these programmes becomes important."

Adrian Griffiths, director of Chapman Taylor, an award-winning architecture and master-planning firm, argued that cities were returned to the function they held 250 years ago, when traders jostled with residents, circuses and fairs came to town to offer entertainment and pop-up markets and stalls were part of the urban landscape.

"The high street has an important place in people's hearts," he said. "It's a place people come to share experiences. We also see more older people moving back into town – in fact they are fed up of mowing the grass in the suburbs. We want yoga and exercise in public spaces, hotels and restaurants alongside work spaces and retail. We should be looking at it like a resort – people coming to the city centre should feel welcomed and looked after. That is the future."