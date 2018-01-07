FORMER Scottish Labour chairman Bob Thomson has accused party leader Richard Leonard of treating independence as the "elephant in the room". Thomson, a supporter of Leonard, said Labour was too “vague” in its backing for federalism and had to embrace a more radical position.

Thomson, who was party chairman in the early 1990s, voted Yes in 2014, but has remained a Labour activist.

He is a supporter of Jeremy Corbyn, as well as Leonard. However, he said parts of Labour believed the party's shift to the left meant it could focus less on the devolution settlement. Thomson predicted that a hard Brexit would lead to a refreshed independence movement.

