FORMER Scottish Labour chairman Bob Thomson has accused party leader Richard Leonard of treating independence as the "elephant in the room". Thomson, a supporter of Leonard, said Labour was too “vague” in its backing for federalism and had to embrace a more radical position.
Thomson, who was party chairman in the early 1990s, voted Yes in 2014, but has remained a Labour activist.
He is a supporter of Jeremy Corbyn, as well as Leonard. However, he said parts of Labour believed the party's shift to the left meant it could focus less on the devolution settlement. Thomson predicted that a hard Brexit would lead to a refreshed independence movement.
Loading article content
He said that Labour had to be prepared to make a radical offer to left-wing Scots who backed Yes in 2014. Thomson said: "A hard Brexit will likely re-energise the independence movement. Scottish Labour needs to have something new and consensual to say to voters on the constitution and not just vague talk of federalism but something more radical to attract voters on all sides of the debate."
Speaking of Leonard, Thomson said: "I voted and campaigned for him in the recent leadership election. I read his manifesto and media releases carefully as I did those of his opponent, Anas Sarwar. Both their manifestos dealt in detail with economic regeneration, jobs and improving public services. However, there was an elephant in the room that was hardly mentioned and often only in answer to questions – the constitutional issue that has dominated Scottish politics for the last 30 years – independence, ‘devo-max’ or the status quo."
Thomson makes the remarks in the forthcoming edition of the Scottish Left Review magazine. In response, Leonard, said: "We need a radical redistributionist policy that taxes wealth as well as income more progressively. These again could be acted upon now but we see no appetite for radical change from the SNP.”
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?