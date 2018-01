NICOLA Sturgeon’s pledge to lead the charge against a Tory hard Brexit puts her front and centre as the main progressive voice backing Remain.

Sturgeon is unapologetically making the point that her priority as First Minister in 2018 will be to prevent Scotland being pulled out of the single market.

While she says “independence must remain an option” once the terms of the final EU exit deal become known, the SNP leader is making it plain that opposition to a hard Brexit will come first, for this year at least.

Loading article content