MOUNTAIN climbing, sea kayaking, Munro bagging, wild swimming and snow holing ... welcome to the world of Scotland's "micro-adventures", the growing tourism trend that is pushing an increasing number of time-poor but wild-at-heart travellers to escape the daily grind and disappear into the wilderness.

Visit Scotland and adventure holiday providers say bookings for extreme mini-breaks in Scotland's most remote areas are soaring, as young holidaymakers from around the world – sometimes attracted by the weak pound and rave reviews from travel experts – sign up for adrenaline-filled expeditions.

While yesterday was the busiest day of the year for travel firms, as thousands booked trips to hotspots like Greece and Cyprus after returning to work from the Christmas holidays, many are planning mini-breaks to Scotland's mountains, lochs and remote peninsulas and island archipelagos.

Malcolm Roughead, VisitScotland chief executive, said Scotland is the place to be globally for "micro-adventures", a term coined by renowned travel writer Alisdair Humphries for a simple and cheap an adventure that is still "challenging, refreshing and rewarding".

"With its breathtaking scenery and awe-inspiring landscapes, Scotland is perfect choice for those embarking on a micro-adventure," he said. "From sea kayaking on Shetland to stargazing at Galloway Forest Park, there is a wealth of affordable and exciting expeditions to be had right across the country."

Professor John Lennon, director of Glasgow Caledonian University's Moffat Centre for Travel and Tourism Business Development, said there was increasing evidence that more people were looking for remote and adventurous breaks. "You might go to Barcelona for a few days and though it’s great, it’s still a big city," he said. "If you already live in a big city it’s more difficult to feel relaxed. What we really need is a contrast and a counterpoint to our daily lives.

"It is partly inspirational. People see pictures on Facebook and Instagram and want to try [these activities] too. The job of the tourist industry is to make that as easy as possible for them. The primary advantage of Scotland is the proximity of contrasting landscapes. Within 45 minutes of Glasgow city centre you can be get to the wilderness. We have dynamic cities, remote islands and rural splendour."

Justin Francis, founder and chief executive of travel provider Responsible Travel, said the trend was driven by the increasing need for people to carve out time to disconnect. "In today’s world of omnipresent technology, being plugged in 24/7, it is not surprising that people are wanting to tap into the feral within," he said. "Scotland has always been one of my favourite places to do that, be it on a train through Rannoch Moor or on one of the Hebridean islands. The Applecross peninsula on the north west coast is one of my favourite places to escape to on the planet."

He claimed "micro-cuising", by small boat, kayak or paddle board, allowed unique access to incredible wildlife including whales in the Sound of Mull, puffins on the Treshnish Isles or seals singing on the Monach Islands.

Ben Thorburn of Wilderness Scotland, which offers sea kayaking and sailing packages, said the company was seeing its highest demand ever for customised tours, with people looking to wild camp under the stars rather than book into a hotel or B&B. "It's an increasing pressure we feel in modern society, in work and social circles, to go in search of happiness and fulfilment," he said. "I think that many are choosing to step back and assess what they are really trying to achieve during their time on this incredible planet and feel a need to reconnect with nature."

1. Snow holing and winter mountain climbing

Trekking into the mountains in the heart of a Scottish winter might sound foolhardy, but not when you're accompanied by Scotland's leading snow-hole expert, Andy Bateman of Scot Mountain holidays. This two-day adventure starts with some winter skills training, including use of ice axes and crampons, before starting the ascent of Britain’s sixth-highest mountain, Cairn Gorm, near Aviemore. Then it's time to literally dig out your home for the night, straight into the mountain snow. Rabbit warren this ain't – the aim is to create a roomy cavern with plenty of headroom thanks to a vaulted roof, where you will enjoy a three-course dinner and spend the night in sleeping bags. The next morning, after a bowl of porridge, the trip cumulates in a final short ascent to the summit of Britain’s second-highest mountain Ben Macdui. Then it's back to base to heat up by a roaring fire. scotmountainholidays.com

2. Highland bungee jumping

Jump right into your next adventure with the Highland Fling Bungee near the famous site of the Battle of Killiecrankie in the lush landscape of Perth and Kinross. The UK's first static bungee – opened in 2011 – it provides a free-fall experience of 40 metres from the Garry Bridge to the beautiful River Garry below. The sensation, which lasts just a few seconds, is of flying at over 50mph before the bungee jump cords springs you back. With the jump perched above a dramatic gorge surrounded by ancient trees, owners point out that this is not your average jump. "If you ask someone if they would prefer to bungee jump from a crane in a carpark or off a bridge over a river in a stunning valley in the highlands of Scotland, 9/10 times they would chose the latter," says jump master Laurie Thomas. www.bungeejumpscotland.co.uk

3. Night swimming (and biking) under the stars

Galloway boasts some of the darkest skies in Europe, with Galloway Forest Park, one of the darkest places in Scotland, named as the UK’s first Dark Sky Park in 2013. Over 7,000 stars and planets are visible with the naked eye from the forest park, and the bright band of the Milky Way is usually easy to see arching across the sky. So what better place to take part in some night-time adventures? The Galloway Activity Centre, which has been running adventure holidays since 1988, organises wild night swims in Loch Ken, one of the cleanest in Scotland thanks to the fresh water running into it straight off the Rhins of Kells. If swimming isn't your thing you can also put on the night vision goggles and mountain bike along some of the regions most impressive trails under cover of darkness. www.lochken.co.uk

4. Island hopping by sea kayak or yacht

How best to island hop around the remote and mysterious Summer Isles, just north of Ullapool? By paddle power, of course. This sea kayak trip, which takes in this archipelago of deserted islands and wild coastlines with their crystal-clear waters and mountains, is just one offered by Wilderness Scotland. Opt to go for the full adventure and wild camp on otherwise inaccessible white-sand beaches or if scale back and wind your way back to a hot shower and a warm bed at night. If you fancy stretching your sea wings, swap your kayak for a traditional 75-year-old gaff-cutting yacht and take to the waves as you explore more of the rugged West Highland coastline. www.wildernessscotland.com

5. Surviving in the Scottish wilderness

Not all adventures need to be adrenaline-filled, according to Alison Durbin of Wildwood Bushcraft, which is part of Lochaber's growing "slow adventure" movement and runs wilderness survival courses from his base in Lochailort. Ecology expert Leon Durbin teaches groups how to start fires with natural materials, find and purify drinking water, build shelters and forage for food, all in Scotland's most beautiful and pristine locations. There are day courses for beginners though some are far more advanced – one survival trip aims to recreate the real Naked and Afraid experience, with participants taught bushcraft and survival skills before being dropped off on a remote, wild Scottish coast from where they must navigate their way back to safety – the trip back is said to take roughly four days. Others are about simpler pleasures, sailing to Knoydart to catch a fish to cook over the fire while the eagles sore above. www.wildwoodbushcraft.com