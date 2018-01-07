FORMER Olympic athlete turned MSP Brian Whittle has warned that Scotland’s NHS is under threat due to a rising obesity crisis.

Whittle claimed Scotland was the "unhealthiest small country in the world".

He said it had a "sick man of Europe tag" due to a poor relationship with food and physical activity.

Whittle, a South of Scotland Tory MSP, said that "obesity is a national epidemic".

He said this could cause a rise in conditions such as diabetes, muscular skeletal problems, heart disease and strokes.

Whittle said the expense of treating such illnesses and rising medicine costs would place the NHS under intolerable pressure.

"It is entirely conceivable that the strain on the health service will cause it to topple over," he said.

Whittle said the consequences for the NHS would be "very severe indeed" unless obesity rates were cut.

He said: "Our relationship with food and physical activity has to change if we are to shake off the ‘sick man of Europe’ tag.

"Scotland is the unhealthiest country in Europe and the unhealthiest small country in the world.

"Obesity is a national epidemic which in turn leads to many co-morbidity issues like type2 diabetes, muscular skeletal problems, chest, heart and lung problems and stroke to name but a few not to mention the huge impact on mental health.

"The strain on the health service is critical."

Whittle said ministers had to launch a new national strategy to tackle obesity.

He added: "If we do nothing the costs could be very severe indeed."

In response, a Scottish government spokeswoman said: "We want to improve Scotland’s wellbeing.

"Tackling preventable health issues and addressing the underlying causes of health inequalities are amongst our top priorities."