AT least eight women migrants have died and 86 been rescued from a smugglers' boat after it starting sinking in the Mediterranean Sea off Libya yesterday, Italian coast guard said.
A search is going on to find any possible survivors. An aid group, not involved in the rescue, said dozens of migrants could still be missing. Libyan authorities said that at least 25 migrants had died.
The Italian coast guard, which coordinates rescues in international waters off Libya's coast, said an aircraft on patrol for a European anti-smuggling operation had spotted the dinghy, which was in difficulty on Saturday morning.
Loading article content
Italian navy and coast guard vessels were involved in the rescue. When rescuers arrived in the early afternoon, some 20 migrants were still in the dinghy while others were in the water. Survivors told rescuers that roughly 150 migrants were aboard when the dinghy was launched from Libya's coast.
Proactiva Open Arms, a Spanish humanitarian group and one of the few NGOs which still operate their own rescue ships outside Libyan waters, said some of the migrants had spent hours in the water before being saved.
The aid group tweeted that possibly dozens more could be missing from the boat.
The International Organisation of Migration recorded more than 3,100 deaths among migrants making the Mediterranean crossing in 2017.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.