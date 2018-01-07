TEMPERATURES could fall as low as -10C this weekend and the Met Office has issued yellow ice warnings.
It is likely to be much colder than average for this time of year due to “cold air and clear skies”.
This evening, temperatures are expected to fall to -4C in Glasgow and -2C in Edinburgh, Aberdeen, Inverness, Dundee and the borders.
Health boards in Scotland have put additional measures in place this weekend, to deal with increased pressure on the service.
Health Minister Shona Robison said: "Health staff across Scotland are doing a fantastic job in difficult circumstances and we're working with health boards to help them cope with pressures. We can all play a part in ensuring demand on our most acute services is minimised however by taking time to think of the best way to access treatment."
The advice from medical staff for those who may be suffering from winter illnesses this weekend is to use emergency services appropriately.
The NHS is encouraging people to look after the vulnerable and elderly, purchase medicines and get the flu jab.
Yellow ice warnings have been issued parts of Scotland and in particular the Borders.
The US was hit by “bomb cyclone” storm Grayson on Thursday – resulting in -35C conditions in some areas.
Wind chill warnings were issued in Vermont, New York, Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Maine and New Hampshire.
There were almost 140 flight cancellations at New York’s JFK airport on Friday alone.
Some areas were subject to 18 inches of snow and at least 18 people have died.
