ORGANISERS of Europe’s largest indoor funfair have been accused of having a “discriminatory” policy towards people with disabilities.

The website for Glasgow’s IRN-BRU Carnival said proof that an individual was receiving Disability Living Allowance (DLA) would not be enough to get a special pass to enjoy the rides.

The rules added that event staff, who are not medically trained, needed to see a document such as a GP’s letter which “clearly stated” the nature of the disability.

However, QD Events, which runs the event, updated the policy on Friday after the Sunday Herald flagged up concern about the requirement for “excessive” personal data.

The carnival, held at the Scottish Event Campus, is hugely popular with children and families and boasts over 60 rides and attractions. Penalty shoot-outs, basketball, face-painting and bungee trampolining are also among the activities available. It ends next Sunday.

According to the original “FAQs” section of the carnival website, a Ride Access Pass could be given to guests who may become “agitated or distressed” if they have to queue for an extended period of time, or people who have difficulty with “everyday social interaction”.

A pass would be issued if “documentary proof” of a disability was provided to staff. But the policy added: “Please note, Disability Living Allowance

letters are not sufficient as they do not state the nature of the disability. Our staff are not medically trained so unless there is a disability clearly stated, we are unable to know what services are required.”

DLA is a social security benefit provided to children and adults who have extra care or mobility needs as a result of a disability.

A parent who saw the policy contacted QD Events about the DLA section.

She wrote: “This is discriminatory because, as you yourselves state, your staff are not medically qualified, they are not competent to assess the information you are asking for or to determine what level of needs the person has.” She said asking for sensitive personal data was “excessive” and the online policy broke equalities legislation.

A manager for the events firm responded: "We will review our written statement on our website and make sure it clear and not discriminatory in any way."

Sally Witcher, the chief executive of Inclusion Scotland, said the policy on people with disabilities was “confused and confusing”.

She said: “For the organisers to place their own staff, who it states are not medically qualified (and they should not need to be) in the potentially invidious position of having to make judgments about the quality of ‘evidence’ and whether the impairment specified is of the ‘right’ sort to qualify for a Ride Access Pass would be unfair on the staff and could leave disabled people demeaned and discriminated against.”

A spokesperson for the IRN-BRU Carnival said: “Our Ride Access Pass is designed to ensure that everyone can enjoy all our attractions regardless of any conditions that could make queuing difficult or distressing.

“We are always grateful for comments from our customers and have reviewed and updated our FAQs. We will continue to review the matter to ensure that we provide as much clarity as possible on our Ride Access Pass.”

A spokesperson for AG Barr, which makes Irn-Bru, said: “The IRN-BRU Carnival is managed by QD Events who have confirmed that they’re reviewing their policy. As a sponsor we believe in supporting events that are fair to everyone.”