WHEN it began it was seen as an exciting social experiment - but it quickly became the most discredited show on our screens and a by-word for trash television.

However, now there is talk that Celebrity Big Brother might actually be relevant once again, and ... whisper it ... have something to say about society.

Detractors are being won over by the show's 21st series which has been themed around the 100th anniversary since women secured the right to vote in the UK.

The series kicked off last week by ensuring the first eight celebrities to enter the house were all women, including former MP Ann Widdecombe, Keeping Up With The Kardashians' Malika Haqq, journalist Rachel Johnson, transgender broadcaster India Willoughby, Made In Chelsea's Ashley James, MTV star Jess Impiazzi, 82-year-old former Coronation Street actress Amanda Barrie, and Rochdale grooming scandal whistle-blower and police officer Maggie Oliver. The "house" remained a women-only zone until the male contestants entered on Friday.

So far, the show has confounded expectations with the contestants – previously more likely to stage screaming fits, have sex under the kitchen table and engage in horrific bullying – having discussions about feminism and gender including the sexual assault allegations that have dominated the news agenda in recent months. Several of the women including Barrie and former Tory MP Wibbecombe were said by viewers to be "victim blaming" for suggesting high profile actresses should have turned down parts rather than sleep with Weinstein, while Haqq sought to highlight the "covert and coercive" way that harassment works.

Widdecombe, who in 1996 defended the government's decision to shackle female prisoners while in labour, also shocked the twittersphere when she referred to the transgender Willoughby as "he". Barrie later repeated the comment, and her apology was not accepted by the journalist.

During a game of I Have Never, the contestants were also asked if they'd stripped off on camera, with Malika Huqq, Jess Impiazzi and Rachel Johnson all confessing they had. Johnson said: “I did it on my 40th birthday,” gesturing to Widdecombe she added: “Before you shake your head in despair it was to celebrate women's... whatever.” Widdecombe replied: “But why does that celebrate women?” - prompting Impiazzi to shout: “Why are you so judgmental?” as the former MP continued to shake her head.

Comedian Jenny Eclair has been analysing the suffragette series of CBB. She was cynical about the concept by Channel Five and questioned the likelihood of the show having any real positive impact. However, she admitted that there were elements of the show that shone a light on issues around gender and sexuality in the modern world.

"Seeing Amanda Barrie kissing her long-term partner Hilary Bonner goodbye before entering the house was the first genuinely interesting moment of the show," she wrote. "Suddenly this seemed like a real celebration of 100 years since (some) women got the vote."

The reaction on twitter was also surprising positive. @BB_Superfan posted: "What a great segment of debate. This series is starting off strong," while others claimed that the series reminded them "of how it used to be years ago" and commented on the "provoking" "interesting" and even "intellectual" discussion.

Former England and Liverpool footballer John Barnes was the first male star to enter the Celebrity Big Brother house on Friday. He was joined by singer Ginuwine, Boyzone singer Shane Lynch, ballet dancer Wayne Sleep, The Apprentice contestant Andrew Brady and RuPaul's Drag Race star Courtney Act.

However with the entry of offensive figures - such as Daniel O'Reilly – the comedian and self-styled pick-up artist known as Dapper Laughs, who is known for telling a woman she was “gagging for rape” and TV star Jonny Mitchell, who said feminism has “gone too far” - many commentators were scathing about Big Brother's feminist credentials.

Writer Caitlin McBride said: “Suffragettes would be rolling in their graves right now to know that the blood, sweat and tears that went into campaigning for women’s right to vote was being used to hock a cheap reality show with D-list stars, most of whom don’t have a full-time job and can ditch their lives for months at a time to hole up in a no-communication-with-the-outside-world programme.”

BIG BROTHERS MOST NOTORIOUS MOMENTS

Nasty Nick: Back in the day when it we thought observing ordinary people on TV feeding chickens was exciting we were shocked when Nasty Nick was, well, a bit nasty to his housemates.

The hot tub: Known as BB's "steamiest scene" Makosi Musambasi and Geordie Anthony Hutton had sex in the hot tub on live TV. Musambasi requested a pregnancy test though it turned out to be negative. The scandal stuck only to her while Hutton's name has been forgotten. Go figure.

The wine botttle: Kinga Karolczack consumed copious booze and came across an empty wine bottle on the empty lawn. Her performance left fellow housemates - and viewers - with their mouths hanging open.

Gorgeous George the pussy cat: George Galloway MP went in to take socialism to the masses. He ended up mimicking a cat, licking imaginary milk from the hand of actress Rula Lenska. A classic.

The tourettes sufferer: Tourette's sufferer Pete Bennett went into the Big Brother house to raise awareness of his condition despite Roy Hillard, president of the UK Tourette's Syndrome Association, saying it could have adverse effects. Pete went on to win the series.