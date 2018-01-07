IT'S Sunday morning and as you wake your bed tells the coffee machine in the kitchen to make your cappuccino while the fridge, noting you are low on milk, is adding to your order at the supermarket. And on such a cold morning it's reassuring to know that your car has switched itself on and is warming in the driveway.

A scene from a science fiction movie? More like an everyday morning a decade from now when most

of our household appliances will use artificial intelligence, according to experts.

More and more homes now have voice-controlled speakers like the Amazon Echo and Google Home.

Amazon says it sold “tens of millions” of its Alexa-enabled devices, like Echo, over the Christmas period.

Videos have also surfaced of rivals Echo and Home engaging in conversation with each other.

This is nothing new – AI products, after all, are programmed to accumulate and share data. Alessandro Vinciarelli, Professor of Computing Science at the The University of Glasgow, believes that these types of products are “a little bit like a pets” in terms of their ability to learn.

“These machines – the more you use them, the better they work.”

They are constantly learning about our habits and collecting “millions upon millions of requests”.

Within the next decade, it is inevitable that more and more products will come equipped with artificial intelligence.

As Vinciarelli puts it: “More and more companies are contacting us to create AI for appliances. Vacuum cleaners, heating appliances, kitchen equipment and so on.”

It is also likely that these products will communicate with each other – creating household AI units.

Henry Thompson, Reader in Artificial Intelligence at The University of Edinburgh, agrees: “It would make sense for AI products to detect the presence of other cooperating companies’ products and direct remarks to each other.”

It was been speculated that the increased use of AI in the family home could improve our health, safety and limit our energy consumption.

An example of a product that could improve our health is the ‘smart fridge’.

Grant Gibson, Deputy MD at, creative agency, Bright Signals, said: “A smart fridge that recommends meals based on the expiry dates of ingredients can't be far away.

“Connected bathroom scales – that monitor your weight and tell your fridge to cut your calories – will undoubtedly follow. All of this will eventually talk directly to Waitrose or Asda.

Your shopping delivery could be modified to get you in shape for the summer holiday that Siri has booked for you – based on how much TripAdvisor reckons you enjoyed last year's trip.”

Our bathroom appliances could even provide vital insights into our health.

Potentially, toothbrushes could tell us if we have gum disease – or bad breath.

Our toilet could routinely check for signs of diabetes, nutrient deficiencies or pregnancy.

It could even measure our body’s alcohol content and instruct the kitchen appliances to pour a glass of water and dispense ibuprofen from the medicine cabinet.

There is also potential for advances in safety.

Gibson said: “Home owners will benefit from increased integration between their door locks, lights, fridges and smartphones all communicating with each other.”

Long gone will be the days of worrying whether you turned the oven off on the way to the airport for a family holiday.

These devices could detect when no one is in the house and ensure it is locked.

Furthermore, a smoke detector could be developed that locates the source of a fire and puts it out.

Alterations to our heating systems could improve the efficiency of our energy consumption.

Vinciarelli said: “The heating system will learn about our temperature regulation patterns and will try to reproduce them automatically.”

Improving energy efficiency could reduce our carbon footprint and save us money.

Your bed could sense when you wake up and instruct the coffee machine to make a cappuccino – whilst your car will heat itself up in the driveway.

These improvements will undoubtedly make our lives much easier.

However, we will be signing off vast amounts of data about every aspect of our lives.

It has been argued that data is the world’s most valuable resource – the new oil.

Vinciarelli said: “Knowing about people is a form of power. Technologically, there is the potential for all of your data to be used together. The law is the only thing that limits that.”

In exchange for convenience, we will be giving these companies access to every detail of our private lives.