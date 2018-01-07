THERESA May has threatened to sack one of the government’s most controversial advisers if he makes further sexist and offensive comments.

The Prime Minister warned Tory commentator Toby Young “would no longer be in public office”, after a newspaper unearthed a series of obscene tweets posted several years ago.

They included repeated references to women’s breasts and a sexual act prompted by a report about starving children on Comic Relief.

Mr Young, a free schools pioneer, has faced growing criticism since being appointed to the board of the Office of Students, the new higher education regulator south of the border.

She told the BBC’s Andrew Marr show: “Toby Young has done exceedingly good work in relation to free schools and that's what has led to him being appointed to the Office for Students. When he was appointed I was not aware of these comments that he had made.

“Frankly I'm not at all impressed by those comments.

"He's now in public office and as far as I'm concerned if he was to continue to use that sort of language and talk in that sort of way he would no longer be in public office."

Mr Young told the Mail on Sunday, which reported the Tweets, he had been a “provocative journalist” for 30 years, regularly saying “controversial, sometimes outrageous things”.

His previous posts include a 2012 tweet written while watching Prime Minister's Questions: "Serious cleavage behind Ed Miliband's head. Anyone know who it belongs to?"

While a 2009 post read: "What happened to Winkleman's breasts (sic) Put on some weight, girlie #comicrelief."

He said it was not surprising people could “dredge up” embarrassing material, but noted the offending messages were at least five years old, adding: “I'm a more serious person now.”

Labour MP Jon Ashworth said Mrs May should sack Mr Young without delay.

He told the same programme: “These tweets from Toby Young are disgusting, offensive, sexist. She should show some leadership and she should get rid of him.”