THERESA May has ditched her manifesto pledge to give MPs a vote on whether to bring back fox hunting south of the border.

The Prime Minister said that after receiving a “clear message” on the issue, the ban on hunting with dogs would remain in place for the rest of the current parliament, until 2022.

In their June manifesto, the Conservatives pledged to hold a free vote in government time to let parliament decide the future of Labour’s 2004 Hunting Act.

However, Mrs May told the BBC: "As prime minister, my job isn't just about what I think about something, it's actually about looking at what the view of the country is.

“I think there was a clear message about that and that's why I say there won't be a vote on fox hunting during this parliament."

Hunting foxes and other mammals with dogs has been banned in Scotland under separate Holyrood legislation since 2002.

Chris Pitt, of the League Against Cruel Sports, said: "Hunting is a barbaric practice which still sees British wildlife being torn to pieces by packs of hounds.

"It appears that the Government now accepts that cruel sports should no longer be a part of 21st century society so it's good to know they won't try to legalise it again in this Parliament, though they may try again in the next."

The SNP, which supports keeping the ban, welcomed the climbdown.

MSP Ruth Maguire, who works closely with the League Against Cruel Sports at Holyrood, said: “This is a most welcome, albeit embarrassing U-turn for the Prime Minister - who clearly has not a shred of authority left among her own party, in the House of Commons or, for that matter, across the country.

“That a government would ever, in 2018, countenance a return to the days when hounds could be let loose without any controls or regulations to tear defenceless animals to shreds in the name of ‘sport’ is actually beyond belief.

“The Tories are clearly out of touch and it has taken the Prime Minister long enough for that reality to hit home with a bump.”

For Labour, Shadow environment secretary Sue Hayman added: “Eighty-five per cent of the public do not want a return of this cruel and barbaric activity. The Government must now outline plans to take tough action against those who continue to conduct illegal fox hunts."