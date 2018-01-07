An amateur filmmaker’s exploration into loneliness is the latest top entry in the John Byrne Award.

Harry Maberly’s documentary on one of the country’s growing problems was chosen as the pick of the bunch for December by competition judges.

The Secret Society focuses on the emotional and behavioural issues associated with isolation through one man’s exhaustive attempts to bring people together in an enigmatic and furtive manner.

It also shows how people conform to fit in and seek acceptance, while a lack of self-confidence and fear could force others to stay hidden on the fringes of modern society.

The 24-year-old from Glasgow, who was educated at Edinburgh College of Art, said: “The Secret Society is an exploration into loneliness and how and why we reach out to other people, seeking a sense of belonging.

“The film documents the efforts of the Secret-ary (me) to create a meaningful experience for the society members, whilst struggling with his own inability to share in that meaning.

“The documentary is also a celebration of curiosity, nonsense and humour.”

The John Byrne Award is open for entries of creative works from 16 to 26-year-olds, encouraging young Scots to express their personal values through art from video, audio, music, painting, illustration and writing.

Every month a highlight from all the entries is selected which is judged to have the most potential to inspire others to consider their own set of values and there are various cash prizes ranging from £100-£1,000 for winners.

To see more of Harry's work see www.harrymaberly.com, or for more details and to submit an entry for the award visit www.Johnbyrneaward.org.uk.