POLICE are hunting for for a plane in after it was spotted ‘descending into woodland’ by members of the public.
Extensive searches being carried out in woods south of Cambusbarron, Stirling after a microlight aircraft was spotted flying into the area.
The plane was seen at 4pm this evening by two members of the public travelling on the M80 motorway.
Police Scotland were alerted and searches are currently underway in the area.
Inspector Morris Lindsay of Police Scotland said: "Police resources have been supplemented by staff from the Fire and Rescue Service, Scottish Ambulance Service and mountain rescue volunteers in the search.
"An arial search has been carried out by the Police Scotland helicopter and now ground searches are underway.
"I would appeal to anyone who may have any information which might assist in this matter to call Police Scotland on the 101 number as a matter of urgency."
