Pope Francis has baptised 34 babies in the Sistine Chapel, encouraging their parents to make sure the “language of love” is spoken at home.

With Michelangelo’s famed frescoes on the ceiling overhead, the parents, some with other young children in tow, brought 18 girls and 16 boys forward to Francis on Sunday in the annual ceremony.

The pope then made the sign of the cross on the forehead of each child, and helped siblings do the same to their younger brother or sister. He also recited the name of each child and poured baptismal water over each baby’s head.

Loading article content