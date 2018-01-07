A Glasgow-based company that recycles and repaints old skateboards has launched its first major exhibition to raise money for charity.
Re:ply is displaying an exhibition of repurposed boards – called re:deckorate – in Bar Gandolfi in Glasgow’s Merchant City.
Danny Aubrey, 25, owner of Re:ply, said a team of 50 artists, graphic designers, printmakers and photographers were invited to make their own skateboard for the show.
It will raise funds for Skatepal, a non-profit organisation working with communities in Palestine supporting young people to skateboard.
He said they were all given the brief to create designs “incorporating the values of freedom, community and empowerment – concepts that are strongly represented within skateboarding culture and from a huge part of the Skatepal ethos”.
Included in the collection is a design by Glasgow School of Art alumnus and Beck’s Futures Award winner, Toby Paterson, whose work sits outside BBC Scotland on Pacific Quay.
He said: “Skateboarding informed my way of looking at the world as I was starting to become an artist and I have found it can define a world view.
“Re:ply is addressing something that looks negative and problematic – ‘waste’ boards or, for me, undervalued gritty old buildings – and takes these elements and makes something productive out of them.”
The boards can be bought at the reserve price throughout the exhibition, or at the closing auction which will take place on Sunday Febraury 25.
