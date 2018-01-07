WHEN it first opened, Queen Victoria was on the throne. Now, six monarchs and two world wars later, the family-run butcher’s shop is still serving meat to locals in Lanarkshire 125 years after it first welcomed a paying customer.

James Chapman Butchers has been part of the fabric in Wishaw for as long as anyone can remember and the business has just marked its 125th anniversary.

It started in December 1892, when James Chapman, a young farmer from Cleghorn, asked Mary Hamilton to marry him.

Her family were butchers and when she refused to become a farmer’s wife James became a butcher and they opened their first shop in Main Street, Wishaw, having taken it over from Mary’s uncle James Hamilton.

That was the start of a dynasty that has seen the shop and farm continue to grow and is now in the hands of the fourth generation of Chapmans, who employ 96 staff across five butchers, and abattoirs and their Hole of Kilncadzow Farm.

It is a remarkable tale of survival in an age of supermarkets and online grocery shopping.

Current boss Jamie Chapman, 52, heralds the fact the shop sells fresh local produce and homemade products for helping to keep hold of generations of shoppers.

He said: “When my grandfather had the shop just after the war there were 27 butchers’ shops in Wishaw alone, now there are only three. It was a different world back then because nobody had fridges, so women would come in the morning and buy something and then come back in the afternoon for something for their husband’s tea, so that was two trips every day to the same shop.

“Now we take things for granted because we can freeze everything. We emphasise the local in all our products and that proves extremely important for many people.”

Mr Chapman runs the business with his sister Deirdre Chapman and although there are no males to take over and become the fifth generation he is hopeful his teenage daughters will one day run the business.

He said: “They are more interested in playing hockey at the moment, but it would be lovely if one or both took it over and kept it in the family, but there’s no pressure.

“I started in my teens when my father had it and I hope they will too, but they’re very young at the moment.“