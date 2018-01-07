THE mother of murdered toddler James Bulger has spoken of her sorrow and regret nearly 25 years on from a death that shocked the nation.

Jon Venables and Robert Thompson tortured and killed two-year-old James in Liverpool in 1993, after abducting him from the Bootle Strand shopping centre.

Denise Fergus, James’s mother, said the final hours she spent with her son will “be etched on my mind until my dying day”.

She added she still blames herself for taking her eyes off James and letting go of his hand as she went to pay for pork chops.

Venables and Thompson, who were just 10 years old at the time of the killing, were jailed for life but released on licence with new identities in 2001.

Writing in the Mail On Sunday, Denise Fergus said: “People often ask me if I blame myself for what happened that day – for taking my eyes off him for that split second; for letting go of his hand as I looked for my purse; for not seeing what the CCTV footage later showed: Jon Venables and Robert Thompson beckoning James away from my side and out of the shop at 3.39pm.

“If I’d turned right instead of left, I’d have saved his life.

“The answer is: of course I do. There aren’t the words to describe how I still feel now, every day. I was the one who let go of his hand; I was the one there meant to protect him.

Last week, Venables was charged over indecent images of children for a second time.

The Crown Prosecution Service said he had been charged but that his trial would be subject to reporting restrictions.