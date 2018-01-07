MOTORISTS pull out in front of motorcyclists despite seeing them because of the phenomenon of “inattentional blindness”, a study has found.
The large number of accidents involving bikers is linked to the way the human brain fails to process information.
It is down to a person’s failure to notice an unexpected object located in plain sight and to blame for the high prevalence of looked-but-failed-to-see (LBFTS) crashes, the most common type of collision involving motorcycles.
Loading article content
LBFTS crashes occur when, despite clear conditions and the lack of other hazards or distractions, drivers will look in the direction of the oncoming motorbike – even looking directly at it – but still pull out into its path.
Kristen Pammer, Professor of psychology at Australian National University, said: “When we are driving, there is a huge amount of sensory information that our brain must deal with.
“The frequency of LBFTS crashes suggests a connection with how the brain filters out information.”
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?