Archaeologists believe they have finally uncovered the location of a “lost” monastery where one of the earliest Scottish Gaelic texts was written.

The Book Of Deer is the first written evidence of Scottish Gaelic in existence and provides a unique snapshot of day to day life in ancient Scotland.

The precise location of the Pictish monastery where it was written has been a mystery for 1000 years, and a decade of searching various locations around the Aberdeenshire village of Old Deer, 30 miles north east of Aberdeen, had proved futile.

Loading article content