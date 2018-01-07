ARTIST Peter Howson has revealed how music legend David Bowie spent hours sitting for portrait sketches, yet never received any of the drawings.

Instead the Glasgow-based artist bundled up his collection of Bowie sketches so his ex-wife could sell them at an auction with the proceeds going towards paying for a house for his autistic daughter.

Speaking in an interview with former Bishop of Edinburgh Richard Holloway on Radio Scotland yesterday, the troubled artist said he invited the musician to pose for him after discovering he had bought one of his most controversial Bosnian war paintings.

