Family lawyers are bracing themselves for a flood of inquiries over the coming days from couples seeking to divorce after spending a joyless festive season together.

Often dubbed "divorce day" by Scottish law firms, they say that today [MON] -- the start of the first full working week after the New Year holiday -- will be one of the busiest days of the year as married or civil partners decide to split after spending the last two weeks cooped up under the same roof.

The most recent Scottish Government statistics shows that of the 77,721 civil law cases initiated in 2015-16, there were almost 9,000 divorces granted. Divorce and dissolution made up 77 per cent of all family cases.

Recent data from the Office for National Statistics also revealed there was a 5.8 per cent increase in divorces between heterosexual couples across the UK in 2016 compared with the previous year.

Overall, 42 per cent of marriages now end in divorce, with the average marriage now lasting 12 years.

Ruth Aberdein, Partner and Head of the Family Law team at law firm Aberdein Considine said the festive period is a hugely difficult time of year for many people, with tensions building in a short period of time.

She said: "Our experience is that a calm approach to disharmony is always advisable.

"It’s important not to make any hasty decisions when tensions are at their highest and it can often be beneficial to talk to someone outwith the family.

"In many cases, a return to the normal routine after the holidays can help to reduce the stress but of course, ultimately, separation and divorce may well be an inevitable outcome."

Meanwhile, separate research shows that money worries were among the biggest drivers which cause couples to split.

The study, compiled by law firm Slater and Gordon, found that some 22 per cent of people who considered ending their relationship cited finances as the main reason for the break-up.

It also showed other top causes for relationship tensions include working long hours, domestic responsibilities, not spending enough time together, and lack of sex.

Family lawyer Lorraine Harvey from Slater and Gordon, said: "People who contact us have generally spent months and sometimes years thinking about divorce, but fears of upsetting their families, being alone or left financially out of pocket have put them off.

"Although it is a happy time for many, relationships which are already showing cracks are likely to buckle under the added pressure and expense that Christmas brings.

"Money is always a common issue and if one person feels that their partner is not pulling their weight financially or at least trying to, then it can very quickly cause resentment to grow."

Of the 2,093 British people who took part in the study, 12 per cent confessed that increasing financial pressures could force them to split in 2018.

Some 16 per cent admitted to rowing with their husband or wife about money in the past week, while with more than a quarter (26 per cent) said family finances were responsible for most of their marital arguments.

Others cited a lack intimacy as causing relationship problems, with more than one in five couples (23 per cent) saying they slept in separate rooms.