Journalist Carrie Gracie has resigned as the BBC’s China editor, saying the corporation was facing “a crisis of trust” and accusing it of “breaking equality law”.

The BBC News Channel told viewers of Ms Gracie’s resignation, which she claimed was prompted by unequal pay within the corporation.

Ms Gracie, who has been with the BBC for 30 years and has described leading the BBC’s China coverage since 2004 as “the greatest privilege of my career”, has left her role after stating her concerns in a letter addressed to “Dear BBC Audience”.

Loading article content