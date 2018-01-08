The news that Paul Bocuse, the master chef who defined French cuisine for nearly half a century, has died aged 91, adds to several notable names that have died in the first month of 2018.

PAUL BOCUSE, 91, MASTER OF FRENCH CUISINE

Paul Bocuse was the master chef who defined French cuisine for nearly half a century and put it on tables around the world.

Mr Bocuse's temple to French gastronomy, L'Auberge du Pont de Collonges, outside the city of Lyon in south-eastern France, has held three stars - without interruption - since 1965 in the Michelin guide, the bible of gastronomes.

Mr Bocuse, who underwent a triple heart bypass in 2005, had also been suffering from Parkinson's disease. He died aged 91.

DOROTHY MALONE, 93, OSCAR-WINNING AMERICAN ACTRESS

Dorothy Malone was an American actress who won hearts of 1960s television viewers as the long-suffering mother in the nighttime soap Peyton Place.

Prior to her role as Constance Mackenzie on the ABC soap opera, Malone landed a number of smaller roles in Westerns. She occasionally popped up in bigger films, such as The Big Sleep alongside Humphrey Bogart. She died in an assisted living centre from natural causes days before her 94th birthday.

PETER MAYLE, 78, AUTHOR OF A YEAR IN PROVENCE

Peer Mayle was an author most famouse for his book, A Year In Provence, which was also turned into a TV series starring John Thaw in 1993.

Originally from Sussex, the author moved to France in the late 1980s and wrote several follow-on books inspired by his love for the country, including Toujours Provence and Encore Provence.

Publisher Alfred A Knopf said he died in a hospital near his home in the south of France after a short illness, he was 78.

DOLORES O'RIORDAN, 46, LEAD SINGER OF THE CRANBERRIES

Dolores O’Riordan was an Irish singer from County Limerick who became most famous for her time as the lead singer of the rock group the Cranberries, with whom she had a huge transatlantic hit with Linger, first in America in 1993 and then upon its reissue in the UK in 1994.

Although the chart records show only modest success – number eight in the US and number 14 in Britain – they under-report just how regularly played and influential the song was at the time, winding its way into the memory of anyone who listened to pop music in the 1990s and firmly establishing itself as an enduring and canonical hit which was an essential part of its times.

She died suddenly at the Hilton on Park Lane while in London for a recording session, she was 46.

PETER WYNGARDE, 90, FLAMBOYANT ACTOR BEST KNOWN FOR JASON KING

Peter Wyngarde was best known for his role as sleuth Jason King in Department S and its spin-off.

A heartthrob in his day, he also enjoyed numerous stage roles and appeared as Klytus in Flash Gordon and as Timanov in Doctor Who: Planet Of Fire.

He had a couple of roles in The Avengers (1966-67), including a notable S&M episode in which he whips Emma Peel (Diana Rigg), and in The Saint (1966-67), in which he blacked up to play a Turkish villain. He died aged 90.

CYRILLE REGIS, 59, FORMER ENGLAND AND WEST BROM STRIKER

Cyrille Regis won five caps for England between 1982 and 1987, having been one of the stars of West Bromwich Albion between 1977 and 1984.

He scored 112 goals in 297 appearances for Albion before moving on to Coventry, winning the FA Cup with the Sky Blues in 1987. He died aged 59.

BELLA EMBERG, 80, ACTRESS KNOWN FOR HER WORK WITH RUSS ABBOT

Bella Emberg, was an actress who became best known for her work with the comedian Russ Abbot. In their most famous run of sketches, Abbot played Cooperman, a cross between Superman and Tommy Cooper, and Emberg played Blunderwoman, a useless version of the superhero who would nevertheless usually triumph in the end.

The success with Russ Abbot came relatively late in Emberg's career, although she had worked with many of the most successful comedians of the 1970s and 80s. She died aged 80.

PETER PRESTON, 79, JOURNALIST AND FORMER EDITOR AT THE GUARDIAN

Peter Preston joined the Guardian in 1963, was editor between 1975 and 1995 and later went on to be a columnist for the Guardian and Observer.

He died at home on Saturday night 10 years after melanoma first struck and 20 months after it returned. He was 79.

JERRY VAN DYKE, 86, ACTOR AND COMEDIAN

Actor and comedian Jerry Van Dyke won four Emmy nominations for his role in the US sitcom Coach.

Van Dyke was the younger brother of actor Dick Van Dyke, known for the musical films Mary Poppins and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

After an early career in stand-up comedy, the junior Van Dyke turned to acting, appearing on The Dick Van Dyke Show in 1962 as the sibling of his real-life brother. He went on to appear regularly on The Judy Garland Show. He died ageed 86.

JOHN YOUNG, 87, ASTRONAUT

Astronaut John Young's Nasa career lasted 42 years during which time he walked on the moon and later commanded on the first space shuttle flight.

Mr Young became the first person to rocket away from Earth six times. Counting his takeoff from the moon in 1972 as commander of Apollo 16, his blastoff tally stood at seven, for decades a world record.

He flew twice during the two-man Gemini missions of the mid-1960s, twice to the moon during the Apollo programme, and twice more aboard the new space shuttle Columbia in the early 1980s.

RAY THOMAS, 76, SINGER-SONGWRITER WITH THE MOODY BLUES

Ray Thomas started out in blues and soul groups in the 1960s and later formed The Moody Blues alongside Mike Pinder, Denny Laine, Graeme Edge and Clint Warwick.

The rock band's hits include Go Now, Nights In White Satin and Question.

Thomas also enjoyed solo success with albums From Mighty Oaks and Hopes Wishes And Dreams.

The Moody Blues, including Thomas, were to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2018.