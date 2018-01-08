The news that Vicar Of Dibley star Emma Chambers has died at the age of 53, adds to several notable names that have died in 2018.

Here is our list of familiar faces that we've said goodbye to this year.

EMMA CHAMBERS, 53, ACTOR

Emma Chambers was best known for her role on the BBC One comedy The Vicar of Dibley.

The actress – who portrayed the dim but lovable Alice Tinker opposite Dawn French’s Geraldine Granger in the long-running BBC comedy – died from natural causes at the age of 53.

BILLY GRAHAM, 99, US EVANGELIST

The Rev Billy Graham transformed American religious life through his preaching and activism.

He reached more than 200 million people through his appearances and millions more through his pioneering use of television and radio. He was a counsellor to American presidents and travelled the globe to become perhaps the most widely heard Christian evangelist in history.

Unlike many traditional evangelists, he abandoned narrow fundamentalism to engage broader society. He died aged 99.

BARBARA ANN ALSTON, 74, SINGER WITH THE CRYSTALS

The '60s girl group singer died last week (February 16)

Barbara Ann Alston was a singer in the '60s girl group, The Crystals.

The Crystals formed in 1961, with an original line-up featuring Alston, Mary Thomas, Dolores “Dee Dee” Kenniebrew, Myrna Giraud, and Patricia “Patsy” Wright, and were put together by Alston’s uncle Benny Wells. The group signed to Phil Spector’s Philles Record, and released their debut single ‘There’s No Other (Like My Baby)’ later the same year. She died aged 74.

VIC DAMONE, 89, AMERICAN SINGER

Vic Damone was a singer-songwriter, actor, TV and radio presenter best known for pop hits "You're Breaking My Heart," "On the Street Where You Live" (from My Fair Lady) and "My Heart Cries For You."

The musician recorded over 2,500 songs and rose post-Second World War alongside Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, Perry Como and Dean Martin. He died aged 89.

JAN MAXWEL, 61, STAGE ACTOR

Jan Maxwell was a New York stage actress who earned five Tony Award nominations in seven years, including two in one season.

Maxwell announced her retirement from the stage in 2015, telling Time Out magazine that it was because “the kinds of roles I was being offered were just — I’d been there and done that.” Her last performance was as Galactia, a 16th-century Venetian painter who fights back when her art angers the government, in “Scenes From an Execution,” at Atlantic Stage 2 in Chelsea. She died from breast cancer aged 61.

REG E CATHEY, 69, AMERICAN ACTOR

Reg E Cathey was best known for his roles on House of Cards and The Wire.

The US star was well known for his role as rib shack owner Freddy Hayes in the Netflix political thriller, for which he won an Emmy – and played Norman Wilson in The Wire. He died aged 69.

LIAM MILLER, 36, IRISH FOOTBALLER AND FORMER CELTIC MIDFIELDER

Liam Miller was a former Celtic and Manchester United player who won 21 caps for the Republic of Ireland between 2004 and 2009.

Miller started his career at Celtic in 2000 before moving to Old Trafford four years later, also playing for Leeds, Sunderland, QPR and Hibernian.

Miller ended his career in the United States in 2016, having also played for three clubs in Australia and his hometown club Cork City before retiring. He died from pancreatic cancer at the age of 36.

JOHN MAHONEY, 77, AMERICAN ACTOR

British-born actor John Mahoney was best known for his role as Martin Crane in the hit US sitcom Frasier. He appeared in the long-running show between 1993 and 2004.

Mahoney earned legions of fans for his portrayal of the cranky Marty, father of Kelsey Grammer’s Frasier. He died in Chicago aged 77.

JANUARY

MARK SALLING, 35, ACTOR

Former Glee actor Mark Salling died of an apparent suicide weeks before he was due to be sentenced in court over child pornography charges.

He was best known for playing bad boy Noah “Puck” Puckerman in the musical comedy series before it ended in 2015.In December, he pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography after prosecutors said he had more than 50,000 images of child porn on his computer and on a USB drive.

HANNAH HAUXWELL, 91, FARMER WHO BECAME A TV STAR

Hannah Hauxwell was living a harsh existence as a hill farmer in the Yorkshire Dales, without electricity or running water, when the 1973 television documentary Too Long a Winter turned her into a national celebrity.

She was first seen leading her cow into its shed as a blizzard raged at Low Birk Hatt farm, 1,000ft up in Baldersdale. Hauxwell had lived in this remote spot next to the Pennine Way from the age of three and had farmed the 80 acres of the holding alone since the death of her uncle in 1961.

Following the screening of Too Long a Winter, ITV companies around Britain received hundreds of phone calls and bulging sacks of mail containing gifts and money for “the old lady in the Yorkshire Dales” – which enabled her to have electricity installed and invest in a few more cows. She died aged 91.

JOHN MORRIS, 91, FILM COMPOSER

John Morris was a composer who had a long list of movie, theater and television credits but was best known for a long association with Mel Brooks that earned him Academy Award nominations for Blazing Saddles and The Elephant Man. He died aged 91.

MARK E SMITH, 60, FOUNDER AND LEADER OF THE FALL

Mark E Smith was the irascible frontman of Manchester post-punk band the Fall.

Smith formed the Fall in 1976 in Prestwich and was the only constant member of the band. He was known for his tempestuous relationship with his bandmates, and frequently fired them – there have been 66 different members over the years, with a third of them lasting less than a year. Smith famously once said: “If it’s me and yer granny on bongos, it’s The Fall.” He died from lung cancer at the afe of 60.

PAUL BOCUSE, 91, MASTER OF FRENCH CUISINE

Paul Bocuse was the master chef who defined French cuisine for nearly half a century and put it on tables around the world.

Mr Bocuse's temple to French gastronomy, L'Auberge du Pont de Collonges, outside the city of Lyon in south-eastern France, has held three stars - without interruption - since 1965 in the Michelin guide, the bible of gastronomes.

Mr Bocuse, who underwent a triple heart bypass in 2005, had also been suffering from Parkinson's disease. He died aged 91.

DOROTHY MALONE, 93, OSCAR-WINNING AMERICAN ACTOR

Dorothy Malone was an American actress who won hearts of 1960s television viewers as the long-suffering mother in the nighttime soap Peyton Place.

Prior to her role as Constance Mackenzie on the ABC soap opera, Malone landed a number of smaller roles in Westerns. She occasionally popped up in bigger films, such as The Big Sleep alongside Humphrey Bogart. She died in an assisted living centre from natural causes days before her 94th birthday.

PETER MAYLE, 78, AUTHOR OF A YEAR IN PROVENCE

Peer Mayle was an author most famouse for his book, A Year In Provence, which was also turned into a TV series starring John Thaw in 1993.

Originally from Sussex, the author moved to France in the late 1980s and wrote several follow-on books inspired by his love for the country, including Toujours Provence and Encore Provence.

Publisher Alfred A Knopf said he died in a hospital near his home in the south of France after a short illness, he was 78.

DOLORES O'RIORDAN, 46, LEAD SINGER OF THE CRANBERRIES

Dolores O’Riordan was an Irish singer from County Limerick who became most famous for her time as the lead singer of the rock group the Cranberries, with whom she had a huge transatlantic hit with Linger, first in America in 1993 and then upon its reissue in the UK in 1994.

Although the chart records show only modest success – number eight in the US and number 14 in Britain – they under-report just how regularly played and influential the song was at the time, winding its way into the memory of anyone who listened to pop music in the 1990s and firmly establishing itself as an enduring and canonical hit which was an essential part of its times.

She died suddenly at the Hilton on Park Lane while in London for a recording session, she was 46.

PETER WYNGARDE, 90, FLAMBOYANT ACTOR BEST KNOWN FOR JASON KING

Peter Wyngarde was best known for his role as sleuth Jason King in Department S and its spin-off.

A heartthrob in his day, he also enjoyed numerous stage roles and appeared as Klytus in Flash Gordon and as Timanov in Doctor Who: Planet Of Fire.

He had a couple of roles in The Avengers (1966-67), including a notable S&M episode in which he whips Emma Peel (Diana Rigg), and in The Saint (1966-67), in which he blacked up to play a Turkish villain. He died aged 90.

CYRILLE REGIS, 59, FORMER ENGLAND AND WEST BROM STRIKER

Cyrille Regis won five caps for England between 1982 and 1987, having been one of the stars of West Bromwich Albion between 1977 and 1984.

He scored 112 goals in 297 appearances for Albion before moving on to Coventry, winning the FA Cup with the Sky Blues in 1987. He died aged 59.

BELLA EMBERG, 80, ACTOR KNOWN FOR HER WORK WITH RUSS ABBOT

Bella Emberg, was an actress who became best known for her work with the comedian Russ Abbot. In their most famous run of sketches, Abbot played Cooperman, a cross between Superman and Tommy Cooper, and Emberg played Blunderwoman, a useless version of the superhero who would nevertheless usually triumph in the end.

The success with Russ Abbot came relatively late in Emberg's career, although she had worked with many of the most successful comedians of the 1970s and 80s. She died aged 80.

PETER PRESTON, 79, JOURNALIST AND FORMER EDITOR AT THE GUARDIAN

Peter Preston joined the Guardian in 1963, was editor between 1975 and 1995 and later went on to be a columnist for the Guardian and Observer.

He died at home on Saturday night 10 years after melanoma first struck and 20 months after it returned. He was 79.

JERRY VAN DYKE, 86, ACTOR AND COMEDIAN

Actor and comedian Jerry Van Dyke won four Emmy nominations for his role in the US sitcom Coach.

Van Dyke was the younger brother of actor Dick Van Dyke, known for the musical films Mary Poppins and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

After an early career in stand-up comedy, the junior Van Dyke turned to acting, appearing on The Dick Van Dyke Show in 1962 as the sibling of his real-life brother. He went on to appear regularly on The Judy Garland Show. He died ageed 86.

JOHN YOUNG, 87, ASTRONAUT

Astronaut John Young's Nasa career lasted 42 years during which time he walked on the moon and later commanded on the first space shuttle flight.

Mr Young became the first person to rocket away from Earth six times. Counting his takeoff from the moon in 1972 as commander of Apollo 16, his blastoff tally stood at seven, for decades a world record.

He flew twice during the two-man Gemini missions of the mid-1960s, twice to the moon during the Apollo programme, and twice more aboard the new space shuttle Columbia in the early 1980s.

RAY THOMAS, 76, SINGER-SONGWRITER WITH THE MOODY BLUES

Ray Thomas started out in blues and soul groups in the 1960s and later formed The Moody Blues alongside Mike Pinder, Denny Laine, Graeme Edge and Clint Warwick.

The rock band's hits include Go Now, Nights In White Satin and Question.

Thomas also enjoyed solo success with albums From Mighty Oaks and Hopes Wishes And Dreams.

The Moody Blues, including Thomas, were to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2018.