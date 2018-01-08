New understanding of the “dangerous phenomenon” of unusually large ocean waves could help inform the design of oil platforms and other offshore structures, researchers have said.

So-called rogue waves, which are exceptionally powerful and dangerous, can be exacerbated when they are produced by two sets of waves crossing at a particular angle, a study has found.

This phenomenon, which researchers say has been demonstrated in an experiment for the first time, is believed to have played a part in producing a 25-metre wave, known as the Draupner wave, which struck a North Sea oil platform in 1995.

