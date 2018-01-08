Ewan McGregor thanked his wife and the actress rumoured to be his new girlfriend as he collected his Golden Globe.
The Scottish star won the best actor in a limited series for TV gong for his role as twins Emmit and Ray Stussy in Fargo.
Picking up his prize dressed in a black tuxedo and black shirt with a Time’s Up badge on his lapel, he paid tribute to Eve Mavrakis and Mary Elizabeth Winstead, his Fargo co-star who is reported to be his new girlfriend.
He said: “I want to take a moment to just say thank you to Eve, who always stood by me for 22 years, and my four children Clara, Esther, Jamyan and Anouk.
“And I’ve always loved being an actor and I love hanging out with actors and I got amazing actors to work with on this.
“There wouldn’t have been Emmit Stussy without David Thewlis and Michael Stuhlbarg and Carrie Coon and there wouldn’t have been a Ray without Mary Elizabeth Winstead.”
McGregor and Mavrakis were married in 1995 but reports from late last year alleged the pair are now estranged, following his rumoured romance with Fargo co-star Winstead.
Neither McGregor nor Mavrakis have commented officially on reports about the state of their marriage.
Trainspotting star McGregor was photographed alone on the red carpet at the awards ceremony, where he wore all black and sported a Time’s Up badge in support of the campaign to end gender discrimination across all industries.
