Three teenagers have been detained after a man was allegedly murdered in an attack.
John Watt, 50, of Dundee, was discovered with serious head injuries in the city's Albert Street at 3.55am on Sunday.
Police said three youths aged 15, 16 and 17 have been held in connection with the death, which was being treated as murder, and inquiries were continuing.
Detective Chief Inspector Andy Patrick of the Major Investigation Team said: "We can confirm that Mr Watt passed away early this evening in hospital and our thoughts are with his family and friends.
"We are conducting a thorough investigation into the full circumstances surrounding Mr Watt's death and a visible police presence will remain in the area whilst officers continue to carry out inquiries.
"I would like to thank the local community for their patience while we progress with the investigation and can confirm that Albert Street has now re-opened."
Mr Watt had been taken to Ninewells Hospital after being found.
Police Scotland urged anyone with any information to contact 101 quoting 0683 of January 7 or speak to any police officer.
Information can be also passed anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
