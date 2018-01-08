A FORMER Scottish Conservative treasurer has been accused of exploiting weaknesses in the bankruptcy system after an undercover investigation by the BBC.

Malcolm Scott, who gave the Tories £1.6m before the collapse of his family’s grain and property business, was given a bankruptcy restriction order (BRO) in 2015 for misconduct.

He was found to have misled his bankruptcy trustee by transferring shares, secretly selling a luxury car, and failing to declare a speedboat and other assets in the Bahamas.

The BRO banned him from being a company director or managing - or appearing to manage - a limited company until 2021.

Sheriff William Holligan said he had granted the order "due to his misconduct during the administration of his bankruptcy".

A BBC Scotland investigation filmed Mr Scott, 54, claiming to run a limited company despite his BRO.

A reporter posed as a businessman interested in investing in a property development linked to Glasgow-based Sandnewco One Ltd, whose registered director is an Alexander John Duncan.

Mr Scott told the reporter the firm was run by himself and Mr Duncan, who was a “silent partner”.

Asked about the corporate structure, Mr Scott claimed to be at the top, agreeing he was the “head shed”.

The BBC also said Mr Scott was involved in a property company called Northside Residential Ltd which was formed last October in Coleraine, Northern Ireland.

Companies House records state Mr Scott has a 50 per cent shareholding in the firm.

After seeing the footage, insolvency expert Maureen Leslie said: “He’s holding himself out as the decision maker in the company... He’s not a named director, but he’s acting as if he were a director, or he is allowing someone to form the perception that he is a director.”

Shown the incorporation documents for Northside Residential Ltd, she added: “He’s just formed a limited company. The Bankruptcy Restriction Order does not allow you to form a limited company. That is a breach of the terms of the Bankruptcy Restriction Order.”

Richard Dennis, chief executive of Scotland’s Accountant in Bankruptcy, the agency which gives out BROs, admitted no one “proactively” monitored those given the orders."

Mr Scott solicitor David McKie of Levy and McRae, said: 'Mr Scott's sequestration was discharged well over three years ago and he has been faithful to the court order. He was not and has never been disqualified as a director. Since the BRO, however, he has never acted as a director."

BBC Scotland Investigates: Millionaire Bankrupts Exposed, BBC One, tonight at 20:30