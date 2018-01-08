EX-RANGERS striker Nacho Novo is in a stable condition in a German hospital following a heart attack after playing in a football tournament in Berlin.

Novo, 38, was rushed to hospital after playing for a Rangers Legends team at the AOK Traditionmasters competition.

The Rangers hero had been complaining of chest pain and was later found to have suffered what doctors say was a mild heart attack.

Novo is now in a stable condition and is thought to be recovering.

It is expected that he will remain in Berlin for the rest of the week.

His girlfriend Stephanie Heaney flew out to be with him on Sunday morning.

Posting on Facebook, she said: "It's like one bad thing after another right now.

"I'm absolutely exhausted and with Nacho I appreciate all the messages.

"Nacho is stable and speaking to me and hopefully will be home soon."

As Novo begins his recovery, messages of support have been flooding in for the former player online.

Another ex-Rangers star, Marco Negri, was also playing in the tournament, but as part of another squad.

He said: "Get well soon amigo! Good luck brother."

Former Celtic forward John Hartson tweeted: "Get well soon wee Nacho Novo hope you make a speedy recovery."

Rangers had been playing in the competition in Germany as the only participants from outside of Germany.

They were knocked out of the competition on Saturday evening after losing their two matches to Hertha Berlin and Union Berlin.

Novo was the top scorer for Rangers, grabbing a goal in each of the side's matches in Berlin.

Union Berlin went on to win the tournament at the Max-Schmelling-Halle.

The squad, which included Rangers greats such as Gordon Durie, Andy Goram, Jorg Albertz and Michael Mols, was being managed by Ibrox favourite John Brown.

The 38-year-old joined Rangers in 2004 from Dundee, playing more than 250 games for the Ibrox side and scoring 73 goals.

With Rangers, Novo won the Scottish Premier League three times, the Scottish Cup once, and was also in two League Cup winning sides.

He was also a part of Rangers' UEFA Cup runners-up team of 2008.

After leaving Rangers, Novo played for a number of clubs throughout Europe and in America, including Sporting Gijon, Legia Warsaw, and American side Carolina Railhawks.

He then finished his career with Glentoran in Northern Ireland just last year, being released in May.

Yesterday, the club tweeted: "Best wishes to our former player Nacho Novo for a swift and full recovery in hospital in Berlin after taking ill after playing in a masters tournament yesterday. Speedy recovery Nacho."

The former footballer has recently moved into the business world, opening a bar in tribute to Rangers.

NN10, which is located less than a mile from Ibrox stadium on Paisley Road, was opened in December after a revamp of the former Angel Bar.