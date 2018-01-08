A man has died after his car collided with a hedgerow in South Ayrshire.
Police Scotland said the crash happened at about 2pm in Prestwick on Sunday.
The 69-year-old's silver Ford Focus was travelling along East Road when police say it appeared to lose control, veering from the carriageway and colliding with a hedgerow.
Emergency services attended and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The man has not yet been named.
Sergeant Kevin Blackley, from the divisional road policing unit in Irvine, said: "I would appeal to anyone who was in the area of East Road yesterday afternoon and may have witnessed what happened, or noticed a silver Ford Focus on the carriageway, to please get in touch."
Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.
