Jeremy Corbyn has set his sights on building up Labour’s support in the former industrial heartlands that were once the party’s strongholds and seaside towns which have suffered as the UK’s economy has changed.

A new unit is being launched by Labour which will work with activists and trade unions to campaign on issues affecting local communities across the country.

Mr Corbyn said the move showed Labour was “a movement” rather than simply a political party, and could help make a difference to people’s lives even while in opposition at Westminster.

