THOUSANDS of starfish have washed ashore on Portobello beach in Edinburgh.

The marine invertebrates were spotted over the weekend by local residents out walking along the coastline.

Helen Bunker posted pictures on Twitter with the message: "Hundred of dead starfish on the beach at #Portobello this morning."

Speculation on socila media suggests that the starfish may have ended up on the beach as a result of Storm Eleanor.