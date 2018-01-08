NICOLA Sturgeon has refused to say much how longer the sleaze probe into one of her former ministers will last, more than two months after he resigned in disgrace.

The First Minister said the SNP investigation into Mark McDonald would “take as long as it takes”, leaving the women who complained about him waiting for answers.

She said: “It will take as long as it takes. I’m not going to put artificial timescales on things. It’s important that things are looked into properly, extensively, due process is followed, and when an investigation concludes then the outcome of that investigation will be made known.

“This is the right way to go about these things.”

The SNP is administered by Ms Sturgeon’s husband, party chief executive Peter Murrell.

Mr McDonald has been absent from Holyrood since he quit as childcare minister on November 4, after a woman formally complained about his conduct.

He apologised for “inappropriate” behaviour, but downplayed it as misguided attempts at humour, and suggested he might return as a minister in the future.

Ms Sturgeon also downplayed Mr McDonald’s comments at first, saying his behaviour was “of a kind “that some others may well have thought was not serious enough to resign”.

She added: “He's a good MSP and he will continue to be so."

But a week later Mr McDonald admitted his action had caused “considerable distress and upset” and revealed he had accepted an offer of support “through the SNP” to address it.

It is understood a sexually suggestive text message was involved in the case.

It was not until November 16, after further allegations against him, that the SNP finally removed the party whip at Holyrood and suspended him from the party.

Mr McDonald now represents his Aberdeen Donside constituency as an independent MSP.

Asked for an update on the case on BBC Radio Scotland, Ms Sturgeon confirmed the probe was still active but refused to put any timescale on it.

The SNP leader said: “That investigation is ongoing. In fairness, both to Mark McDonald and perhaps even more importantly to women who in these situations bring forward concerns, I’m not going to get into detail while that investigation is ongoing.

“I think it is important that concerns and complaints, when they are raised, are treated very, very seriously, but also that due process is followed, and that’s what the SNP is doing.

Pressed about the need for transparency given her previous comments about shedding a light on the problem of institutionalised sexual misconduct, the First Minister replied: “When specific allegations are made about specific individuals, it’s important that due process and, while an investigation is ongoing, appropriate confidentiality, is respected.

“I don’t think - and I believe this point very, very strongly - I don’t think we will encourage women to come forward and raise issues like this if women then think there’s going to be a running commentary as investigations are undertaken.”

Ms Sturgeon also confirmed a second “ongoing” investigation into a separate allegation of misconduct made against an unelected person within the SNP.

She said: “I want to make sure that everything I do as SNP leader and as First Minister will be directed towards making sure we have an environment that, firstly, says sexual harassment, sexual assault, is completely and utterly unacceptable in all circumstances.

“But that, secondly, where these things happen, women feel that they can come forward. Where they want to, they can come forward confidentially. That they will be listened to, will be believed, and their allegations and complaints and concerns will be looked into properly and robustly, but that due process will be followed at every stage, and that is vitally important.”