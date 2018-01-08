Journalist Carrie Gracie has said the support for her resignation as BBC China editor in protest at the broadcaster’s “secretive and illegal pay culture” shows the “depth of hunger” for equal wages.

Clare Balding, Emily Maitlis and Sarah Montague were among a string of prominent BBC broadcasters to voice their support for Gracie, who said the corporation was facing “a crisis of trust” by not paying its male and female workers equally.

The BBC has said it is performing “considerably better” than other organisations on gender pay, although a group representing women at the corporation said it knew of up to 200 who had lodged complaints.

Just about to present #bbcr4today. Wish me luck. — Carrie Gracie (@BBCCarrie) January 8, 2018

After tweeting “wish me luck”, Gracie was back on air presenting BBC Radio 4’s Today programme alongside John Humphrys, the BBC’s highest-paid news presenter, on Monday morning.

Humphrys explained broadcasting impartiality rules meant he could not interview Gracie, but she made a short statement after her open letter prompted an outpouring of reaction that saw #IStandWithCarrie become a top trending hashtag.

Ms Gracie said she was “moved” by the reaction, adding: “I think the scale of feeling, not just among BBC women but also just more widely across the country and also internationally, the support that I’ve had in the last few hours over this, I think it does speak to the depth of hunger for an equal, fair and transparent pay system.

“And the other thing I’d like to say is that what is lovely for me is that people are mentioning my China work, because I would not wish to be remembered forever as the woman who complained about money.”

Humphrys then joked: “Too late, too late.”

This is a letter to everyone who loves and values the BBC from one of its finest journalists. @BBCCarrie has resigned as China editor. Please read and retweet. It’s time for #equalpay https://t.co/eSMU3x5aCS #bbcwomen #IStandWithCarrie — Clare Balding (@clarebalding) January 7, 2018

Gracie went on: “I want to be remembered as the person who did fine China work, and enough people are saying that for me to feel that that will not get buried as a result.”

Humphrys replied: “Well, and they would be right too, some fine China work.”

The BBC’s Chief International Correspondent Lyse Doucet, Today presenter Sarah Montague, and Jane Garvey, of Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour, all described Gracie as “brave and brilliant”.

Montague added: “Not sure what is so hard to understand about #equalpay for equal work.”

Male broadcasters from the BBC also shared their thoughts on her resignation.

This is a huge loss to the BBC and very disappointing, especially in these circumstances. @BBCCarrie is a highly principled, extremely talented journalist. https://t.co/LCCJuaOdkb — James Cook (@BBCJamesCook) January 7, 2018

Political correspondent Chris Mason described Gracie’s missive as a “zinger of a letter” that was “brave, thoughtful, powerful, forensic, dignified”.

Senior journalists from rival broadcasters also backed Gracie, among them Channel 4 News presenter Cathy Newman, who said it was “a tragedy for the @BBC to lose such a talented China Editor #equalpay”.

Meanwhile, a number of MPs voiced their support, including Labour’s Harriet Harman, Jess Phillips and Barbara Keeley and Conservative MP Nadine Dorries.

So @BBC Half graduate intake come from independent schools Women underrepresented in front line high paid jobs-there’s allegedly a culture of workplace bullying You are breaking the law paying women less than men and provided cover for despicable paedo Saville #UnfitForPurpose — Nadine Dorries (@NadineDorries) January 7, 2018

The journalist, who has been with the BBC for 30 years and described leading its China coverage since 2004 as “the greatest privilege of my career”, stated her concerns in a letter addressed to the “BBC Audience”.

She accused the corporation of a “secretive and illegal pay culture” after it was revealed two-thirds of its stars earning more than £150,000 were male.

The letter says: “The BBC belongs to you, the licence fee-payer. I believe you have a right to know that it is breaking equality law and resisting pressure for a fair and transparent pay structure.”

Gracie said she was not asking for a pay rise, but wanted the BBC to “simply … abide by the law and value men and women equally”.

A BBC spokesman said: “Fairness in pay is vital. A significant number of organisations have now published their gender pay figures showing that we are performing considerably better than many and are well below the national average.”