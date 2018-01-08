DAVID Lidington is the new Cabinet Office Minister and Whitehall co-ordinator, whose key task will be to avoid a constitutional crisis between Westminster and Holyrood over Brexit.

The 61-year-old moves from the Ministry of Justice, where he had been Secretary of State and Lord Chancellor for just six months.

Like Damian Green, who he succeeds, Mr Lidington is regarded as an emollient figure who will have to use all his powers of persuasion and diplomacy to get the Scottish Government to agree to recommend Holyrood supporting the EU Withdrawal Bill.

Loading article content