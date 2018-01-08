THE strictest adherents of the Fourth Commandment insist that working on the Lord's day of rest undermines key values of traditional Scottish island life.

However, there have been gradual changes in the way the Sabbath is observed on Harris and the Isle of Lewis where there has also been the introduction of seven-day ferries and flights while a number of pubs and a couple of shops are now open on the island on Sunday.

Many islanders who are not churchgoers nor particularly religious back Sunday observance where shops, public services and facilities are closed.

