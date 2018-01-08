Brandon Lewis, the Norfolk MP, takes over from Sir Patrick McLoughlin as Party Chairman with a brief to modernise the party and improve its social media operation, the failure of which was evidenced by the embarrassing mistweeting by Tory HQ about Chris Grayling becoming Chairman.
London born and bred, he studied law at Buckingham University and was a council leader in Essex before he, at the second attempt, secured a seat, Great Yarmouth, at Westminster in 2010.
The 46-year-old has gradually risen up the ministerial ladder, starting off as a Communities Minister before, under Theresa May, transferring to the Home Office, where he was first the Policing Minister and then the Immigration Minister.
Loading article content
Popular among colleagues, the father-of-two will have to pick up the pieces of the party’s failed election campaign and, in particular, ensure the Tories become a far more attractive proposition among young voters.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.