A SENIOR Scottish cleric has accused Theresa May's Government of a "less than generous" response to the global refugee crisis.

William Nolan, Bishop of Galloway, said more must be done to help those in the "greatest need" following a visit to migrant camps in Calais, France.

Bishop Nolan, President of the Justice and Peace Commission, also urged the Scottish Government to allow people who wanted to help to put up migrants and asylum seekers in their own homes.

He said: "There have always been refugees. Mary, Joseph and the baby Jesus were refugees in Egypt. But we have a refugee crisis for our time that is on an unprecedented scale worldwide."

He added: "Meanwhile, there are many in our country who would like to welcome refugees. I know of people who, at no cost to the state, would happily house and support refugees while their asylum application was being heard. This is something the Scottish Government should seriously consider.

"But it is the UK Government which controls the numbers allowed to enter the country. So far the UK response to the global refugee crisis has been less than generous."

Scotland has met a target to provide homes for 2,000 Syrian refugees three years ahead of schedule.

The UK government has committed to resettling 20,000 people fleeing the war-torn country through the Syrian Vulnerable Person Resettlement Programme.

Local authorities north of the border agreed to take in 10 per cent of that number - with the 24 families rehomed on the island of Bute since December 2015 one high-profile example.

Meanwhile, a lack of political will by the Government is prolonging the plight of lone child refugees, a campaigning Labour peer has claimed.

Lord Dubs, who came to the UK as a refugee from the Nazis, argued there remained an obligation on the Tory administration to help vulnerable unaccompanied youngsters still in the Calais area of France and on the Greek islands.

However, the Government has rejected his criticism and pointed out more than 40,000 children had been given permission to come to the UK since 2010.

Lord Dubs was the architect of the policy which required ministers to make arrangements to relocate and support unaccompanied refugee children from Europe.

Children have also come to the UK under the Dublin Regulation covering family reunion cases.

Speaking in the House of Lords, Lord Dubs said: "Will the minister confirm that there are several hundred unaccompanied child refugees in the Calais area at the moment, that there are perhaps a couple of thousand on the islands in Greece, many of them sleeping rough without any accommodation, and that we still have an obligation... to take action.

"Surely what is holding things up is lack of political will by the Government."

Home Office Minister Baroness Williams of Trafford said: "This country upon request will take children referred to them and we continue to work to do that.

"It is not a lack of will by the Government."

She said 42,000 children had been given leave to come to the UK since 2010.

Lady Williams also assured peers that Britain's commitment to support refugees would not change after leaving the EU.