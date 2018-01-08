Two workers for care firm Cordia had a stand up fight in the hall of a man who later died after being left unresponsive in his chair for hours, it has emerged.

Jack Moir died, after care workers did not take action after finding him unwell and then later in the day unresponsive. His daughter Liz Moir is planning a legal claim over negligence against Scotland’s largest care provider as the second anniversary of the death of her father approaches.

However Ms Moir revealed they had already had cause to complain about another incident, months earlier, in which two relatives who both worked for the firm burst into Jack’s hall.

“They were a man and his aunt. The nephew – who was meant to be there – ran into the hall, shouting ‘phone the police, she’s off her head’,” Ms Moir said. “The aunt, who was meant to be caring for someone else, was punching the hell out of him. We made formal complaints and received an apology. We were told the people involved had had a bereavement.”

Five months after this incident, on January 25th 2016, Mr Moir was found dead in his armchair at his home in Maryhill. The 73 year-old, who had suffered previous heart attacks, had died of heart failure. But the day before, though he was clearly ill, no help was summoned by either of two carers who visited him.

Instead, one left him with heart pills and a bowl of cereal. The second, calling in mid afternoon on a Saturday found the pills and cereal untouched and could not wake Jack.

This worker left some chicken nuggets in the oven while visiting someone else in the same sheltered housing complex, then returned, put the nuggets – which had burned – along with more heart pills beside his chair, then left. A log book for the 24th January 2016 shows that the only other action he took was to inform his manager by text that Jack could not be roused.

Cordia admitted failings and disciplined two members of staff, sacking another, after a Care Inspectorate report upheld complaints made by the family. Ms Moir now intends to sue the firm over the death of her father, but is awaiting a report from a cardiologist which would show whether he might have lived had workers alerted medical staff earlier in the day.

“We need to know, if either of those workers had intervened, would he have survived?” Moir says.

She said the incident in the hallway was shocking, given her father had had four heart attacks. Meanwhile she is still angry about the lack of care he received on the day he died. It has devastated her family, she says.

“It is heart-breaking. My Dad was paying money for that care. Why would you find someone unresponsive and leave them? We can’t get our heads around it.”

Cuts to support staff at the housing complex may have contributed to putting her father at more risk, she said. However she is pleased that Cordia have also improved practices, stressing to staff that they must make direct contact rather than just texting in a similar situation. Ms Moir said: “Because it was the weekend when he sent the message, the worker’s supervisor didn’t even open the text.”

A report by the Care Inspectorate said Cordia had conceded that staff failed to take appropriate action to support Mr Moir.

Cordia accepted the findings and confirmed three staff had been disciplined, including one who had lost his job.