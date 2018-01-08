ALLY McCoist, the former Rangers manager, says he is joining the campaign to save the original, sugar loaded Irn-Bru (“Former Rangers star McCoist left fizzing over the plan to change the sugar content of regular Irn-Bru”, The Herald, January 6). Irn-Bru is to be produced with 50 per cent less than the original seven to eight spoonfuls of sugar per can. The change has come about because of the Government’s concerns about obesity, especially among children. Mr McCoist said: “They are trying to take the sugar away from Irn-Bru. It is the best hangover cure.”
Loading our bodies with lots of sugar to cure a hangover is both a myth and lunacy. The high doses of alcohol people drink is what cause a hangover. Alcohol is loaded with sugar, so dumping more sugar into our bodies means that our bodies will have to work even harder to eliminate the sugar. In a healthy adult, each unit of alcohol consumed takes about one hour to be eliminated from our bodies. The alcohol needs to go from the stomach into the bloodstream to be processed by the liver, then out of the body. Excessive drinking of alcohol dehydrates us and gives us the symptoms of a hangover, such as a headache. The onlycures for a hangover are to drink plenty water and rest. The water rehydrates us and the rest gives our bodies time out to recover.
Max Cruickshank,
13, Iona Ridge, Hamilton.
